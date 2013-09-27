Reach Creative Nirvana With This Grunge Masterpiece

Welcome to another installment of Fast Company‘s Leadership Album of the Week, where we make a pathetic (but inspired!) attempt at misinterpreting famous song lyrics for the benefit of your productivity.

In Utero

We’re still shaking off the hangover after our funk-filled ride with the Talking Heads‘s Speaking in Tongues, before learning to unplug on Sunday mornings with the Velvet Underground and Nico’s debut album, The Velvet Underground & Nico. Today we bring you our most recent album to date, Nirvana’s In Utero.

And for good reason. Earlier this month, a much-celebrated reissue of the album was released.

In Utero promised a more aggressively hands-on process of weeding out the mooks, a concerted effort to realign Nirvana with the artists they actually listened to and away from those they were credited with spawning. And where the album’s title would reflect [Kurt] Cobain’s lyrical yearning for a back-to-the-womb retreat from celebrity scrutiny.

Much like Cobain, we will use this album to incubate our (and your) best state of productivity–and creativity–to date.

That said, here are a few things to remember:

I’ve got a new complaint

Forever in debt to your priceless advice

Hey! Wait!

I’ve got a new complaint

Forever in debt to your priceless advice

Starting with In Utero‘s most recognizable track, we focus on advice and, well, complaints.