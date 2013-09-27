Reach Creative Nirvana With This Grunge Masterpiece

Welcome to another installment of Fast Company‘s Leadership Album of the Week, where we make a pathetic (but inspired!) attempt at misinterpreting famous song lyrics for the benefit of your productivity.
We’re still shaking off the hangover after our funk-filled ride with the Talking Heads‘s Speaking in Tongues, before learning to unplug on Sunday mornings with the Velvet Underground and Nico’s debut album, The Velvet Underground & Nico. Today we bring you our most recent album to date, Nirvana’s In Utero.
And for good reason. Earlier this month, a much-celebrated reissue of the album was released.
In Utero promised a more aggressively hands-on process of weeding out the mooks, a concerted effort to realign Nirvana with the artists they actually listened to and away from those they were credited with spawning. And where the album’s title would reflect [Kurt] Cobain’s lyrical yearning for a back-to-the-womb retreat from celebrity scrutiny.
Much like Cobain, we will use this album to incubate our (and your) best state of productivity–and creativity–to date.
That said, here are a few things to remember:
1. Play the video.
2. Understand
that we take lyrics completely out of context the value of our insights.
3. Repeat.
“Heart-Shaped Box”
I’ve got a new complaint
Forever in debt to your priceless advice
Hey! Wait!
I’ve got a new complaint
Forever in debt to your priceless advice
Starting with In Utero‘s most recognizable track, we focus on advice and, well, complaints.
Advice is a tricky subject–if you’re too eager to give it, you’re probably not only giving bad advice but also being a bad listener.
If you already have advice to give, you’re not listening. If you already know how this story turns out, you’re not listening. . . . And if you already have your counterattack planned, you’re not listening. . . . Make sure that really listening is your only agenda item at that moment, if you want to build trust, develop relationships, solve problems, create collaboration, and demonstrate your leadership.
On the flip side of things, some business leaders argue that customer complaints should be seen as a gift rather than something to fear.
“Pennyroyal Tea”
I’m so tired I can’t sleep
I’m a liar and a thief
I sit and drink Pennyroyal Tea
As we’ve told you before, the right amount of sleep is essential for a productive and healthy life–without it, you could end up stupid, fat, dead, or just really annoying to everyone around you.
But before you run to the tea cabinet to ensure those sleep cycles (make sure you go with chamomile, not Pennyroyal), make sure you know how much sleep you really need.
“Dumb”
I’m not like them
But I can pretend
The sun is gone
But I have a light
The day is done
But I’m having fun
I think I’m dumb
Like Kurt Cobain, you, too, can have fun when the day is done. How, you ask? Get away–far, far away–from everything and anything related to work. It’s called unplugging.
Before you’re ready to rid your life of an electronic haze for an entire week, we suggest starting off small: with your morning routine.
We can clutter our early hours with menial decisions: which cereal, which socks, which exercise to do. Cut those out by making a few decisions about how you make decisions–that will lend your mornings some much-needed spaciousness.
“Very Ape”
If you ever need anything please don’t
Hesitate to ask someone else first
I’m too busy acting like I’m not naive
I’ve seen it all, I was here first
If you think you’ve seen it all and don’t have time for anybody else’s questions, you’re not doing it right. Inspiration, creativity, and productivity thrive on open innovative minds.
So how do you get one of those?
Start by practicing empathy, among the most powerful leadership tools.
Become the other, and it opens up a world of understanding, in which communication becomes naturally influential, and influence becomes just another authentic dialogue. Influence is a two-way street, a give and take, a mutual learning. If I think influence is about getting another person to accept or act upon my idea, and that I will come away unchanged, I’ve mistaken it for control.