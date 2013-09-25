Get Your Whole Foods Groceries Delivered To Your Door By Google

Mountain View’s answer to eBay Now and AmazonFresh , Google Shopping Express, has entered the same-day-delivery arena, launching in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Employing a fleet of couriers, Google Shopping Express delivers non-perishable products within a window of time users specify. As Google figures out its pricing structure, users can test out a six-month free trial. The stores on board include Whole Foods, Target, and Office Depot, as well as smaller Bay Area stores, including Photojojo and specialty coffee chain Blue Bottle. Consumers can also enter in loyalty program information for discounts.

Google Shopping Express is entering a space that’s rapidly firing up. In addition to Amazon and eBay, competition includes startups offering courier services, including TaskRabbit and Postmates.

[Image: Google]