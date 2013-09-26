Share Your Job, Save Your Sanity

As Amy Gallo reports for HBR.org, the reason might be to take care of a dependent, work a side job, or advance your education.

But perhaps more urgently, job sharing can actually ensure that you get some planned time off. As Sleeping with Your Smartphone author Leslie Perlow told us, consultants at the ever-booked Boston Consulting Group were able to get a night off every week when they started to share their jobs with their colleagues at about an 80% on, 20% off rate.

Just as working parents need to have a bench of caretakers ready in case the kids need to get picked up at school while they’re away, the responsible careerist will have a colleague who can plug into the workload so that you may unplug.

So how do we learn to share well with others?

Choose wisely.

As in any case when the word partner is involved, you have to choose wisely: It should be someone you can communicate, collaborate, and disagree with. You don’t want your clone, Gallo reasons; rather, you want your complement–if you would rather work in a cave, find a partner comfortable in the commons.