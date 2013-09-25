Target Eyes iTunes With Its New On-Demand Video Service

Yes, there’s another branded streaming-video service on the block–this time, from Target . The retailer today launched Target Ticket , a video-on-demand service that will allow customers to rent or purchase 30,000 movies and purchase next-day episodes of more than 50 TV shows.

Target Ticket’s business model is more like those of iTunes and Amazon Instant Video than Netflix. Target Ticket members don’t pay a monthly subscription fee, and there’s no sign-up fee to join. Members simply pay for the videos they’d like to purchase or rent.

At launch, Target is aggressively touting the service’s extensive parental controls and availability on a wide range of compatible devices to appeal to families who might already shop with the retailer.

[Image: Flickr user Randy Heinitz]