Google Glass Designer Isabelle Olsson And 5 Other Reasons To Grab A Ticket To Innovation By Design

The world’s best designers and design-minded business leaders are gathering this October 2nd in New York City for Fast Company‘s Innovation by Design Conference. We are disrupting the traditional conference format–there will be a series of highly visual presentations in a great setting (82 Mercer St.) leading to a series of offsite Design Experiences and an Awards party that night. The complete agenda is right here –several of the offsite design tours have already sold out–and we’ve added a completely new panel to the lineup. Here are five reasons you should get a ticket now:

1. We’ll attempt to answer the question: Are engineers from Mars and designers from Venus? Isabelle Olsson, the lead industrial designer for Google Glass, joins Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp, Foursquare director of design and user experience Ian Spalter, and former VP of engineering at Twitter turned senior partner at Kleiner Perkins Caulfield and Byers Mike Abbott to take on the topic. The moderator, Debbie Millman, is the author of four books and host of the popular podcast Design Matters.

2. You could get a guided tour of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum by one of its designers. Jake Barton, principal and founder of Local Projects, is leading an insider’s tour of the World Trade Center memorial museum. The tour is limited to 25 people.





3. There’s going to be an infographic face-off. Two of the best data-viz designers–Pop Chart Lab and Eddie Opara of Pentagram–are using the same data to create original infographics that tell two different stories. They will be unveiled for the first time during this session.

4. You’ll get a master class on redesigning NYC. Internationally recognized transportation and public policy expert Janette Sadik-Khan, commissioner of the NYC Department of transportation who built hundreds of miles of bike lanes throughout the city, is going to tell you how she got it all done.

5. Your iPad Portrait. Jorge Colombo, the first artist to use an iPhone to create a cover illustration for a major magazine, will be drawing portraits of attendees on his iPad.

6. Tattly tattoos. Tina Roth Eisenberg is bringing a Tattly tattoo station, that includes a new tat designed specially for the conference.