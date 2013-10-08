Can Wearable Computers Revolutionize How We Learn To Code?

Programming is an abstract and often private pursuit. But wearable computing projects–made with purpose-built microcontrollers like the Adafruit FLORA –have the potential to change all that, catapulting coding into a vastly more mainstream hobby. But before we’re all wearing “smart” jackets and carrying “context aware” bags, a new generation of coders has to emerge and take the reins on a new and foreign paradigm.

This is a series about those people and the hardware they’re hacking on. It will touch the worlds of fashion, programming, retail, homebrew computing, meetups, and big commercial players like Apple and Samsung. Most of all, it seeks to find out what it means to wear smart things, where the movement came from, and where it’s going.

Like the homebrew computer clubs that led to the founding of Apple, communities tend to pop up around popular hardware projects, and since it’s hardware, they tend to be in-person meetups–the kind where show and tell is the most fun part. But since the late 1990s, as hardware has gotten cheaper and more integrated, hardware hacking largely fell off.

“Wouldn’t it be cool if the motivation to make your prom dress or your tuxedo shine is part of what helps you become literate in any programming language?” says Becky Stern, director of wearable technology at Adafruit Industries. She and her colleagues at Adafruit believe that donning your computing project as a garment is an even better way to get people interested in how computers work, because you’re literally wearing your project on your sleeve (and chances are, it’s probably full of flashing LEDs). It’s a more personal, more attention-worthy spin on the homebrew boxes of Wozniak vintage.

With wearable projects, Stern says, we can now feel, wear, and touch programming in ways we couldn’t before. “Part of our mission is to get young people and beginners to develop this technological skill set,” she says. “Instead of getting into electronics through plugging wires in, people can get interested from a textile point of view,” she says, opening up the hobby to “a broad range of people who wouldn’t even discover electronics otherwise.”

That’s why FastCo.Labs is kicking off this series of wearable computing stories, and why we’re hacking on the FLORA in-house to teach ourselves this new paradigm. The Nike FuelBand may be the first thing that comes to mind when people talk wearable computing, but the most impressive technical gear you can wear is the kind you custom-designed and built for yourself.