Really, Samsung? A Gold Colored Galaxy S4?

Samsung is said to be planning to release not one but two slightly different gold-colored variants of its top-rank Galaxy S4 smartphone. Does that color choice ring a bell for you?
The gold pink and gold brown S4s are being promoted in the U.A.E. and TheVerge.com suggests that they may remain on sale only in that region.
But remember when Samsung got accused of copying someone else in the tech game? No, not that time. The other time. Do we really need to say anything else, other than mentioning a top-rank phone that’s “not champagne” colored?
[Image via Flickr user: Matthew Pompa]