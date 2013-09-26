How Your Dashboard Could Make Your Company Crash

He did such a good job at it as the founder and CEO of ReachLocal Australia that they asked him to do it internationally, as head of global sales for ReachLocal Inc. He’s now applying his methods to BigCommerce as chief revenue officer.

BigCommerce helps small businesses quickly move their shops online by helping them turn on hosting, marketing, coupons, CRM, etc., with the turn of a key. Its 36,000 stores (clients) have collectively generated more than $2 billion in sales, cut across 25 industries in 65 countries. Steve Case, former chairman of AOL, believes enough in BigCommerce’s potential that he and his Revolution Partners investment firm just announced they were making their biggest bet yet, committing $40 million to the company. Case calls BigCommerce “the big equalizer.”

So when someone like Power speaks, I pay attention. And you should, too.

I spent a couple of hours interviewing Power on camera. We will start posting highlights of that interview in the next few weeks. But I’m eager to share with you a concept of his that I find deceptively simple.

As I grilled him for some secrets to generating revenue growth, Power revealed a gem from his tool kit. To understand why this concept is different, and, if adopted, could change how you run your business, look around for a dashboard. First introduced as a tool to help manage your business in the 1980s, dashboards are now everywhere. Amazon carries over 400 books on the topic. There are hundreds of consulting firms and software programs available. One of my clients, the IT department of a $35 billion-plus company, uses multiple dashboards for each business line.

But have you ever tried using your dashboard to drive your car? Not if you are still here reading this.