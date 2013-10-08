Adjust The Height Of This Mirror With A Handy Pulley

Mirror design is a bit of an afterthought. In most spaces, it’s either meant to be a relatively invisible sculpture deployed to enlarge the perceived size of a room, or a crude tool to fix your makeup. It’s rare that mirrors are celebrated for mirrors’ sake.

But Rise and Shine, by Scandinavian design duo Amy Hunting and Oscar Narud, exudes an identity all its own. Sitting on a pulley, counterbalanced by a solid brass weight, this looking glass enables you to tug on a rope to alter its height, leaving the mirror to float in place as you fix your makeup or pick kale from your teeth.

“Traditionally in Scandinavia, mirrors in living rooms are quite rare,” Hunting writes. “Can a mirror be interactive, sculptural, and practical? This was our starting point.”





Rise and Shine is certainly all of the above. It’s interactive in that it begs to be adjusted to suit your ever-shifting tastes. It’s sculptural in that it commands a unique presence on the wall, in both shape and the reflection itself (the mirror is actually a smokey grey that softens reflections to be both more flattering to the face and more architectural in the space). And it’s practical in that even a child could adjust the mirror to be perfect for their stature.

But truth be told, it’s Rise and Shine’s general whimsy that’s so attractive. The counterbalanced pulley system is a complete overkill solution to accommodate various members of a household, given that a larger mirror would do. And it’s in this constant state of over-design that the mirror revels, knowing it’s too complicated, and making you smile a bit as a result.

Rise and Shine will be available for purchase soon. Pricing upon request.

