How Nike Made A Human Printing Press

When it comes to sport, there’s no real tangible byproduct. A game is played, a race is run, and then it’s over. It lives in the moment. People drawn to athletics and team sports revel in the feeling and experience of their chosen activity, but for those who just aren’t that into being active, it’s easy to just sit on the sidelines. This is the particular challenge Nike faced in Turkey, where participation in sport is among the lowest in all of Europe.

To inspire activity, Nike Turkey launched the “Made by Movement” campaign, which aims to get people of Istanbul moving through a series of challenges. Throughout the campaign, Nike will issue online challenges at Nike.com/hareketet and high performers will be rewarded of a limited edition print that was literally made by athletes in action.

This print is the center point of the campaign in that it serves as incentive for participants and it is the physical manifestation of sport. Rather than simply designing a fly poster and printing it with, y’know, printers, Nike Turkey devised a human printing press wherein athletes in various sports contribute a single element to the poster. Cyclists use pedal power to fuel a conveyor belt; runners trigger an explosion of powdered ink; a boxer uses brute force to engage a patterned stamp; a footballer kicks off for an action shot; a skateboarder roles over the print to add a layer of type; cross trainers add an embossed swoosh; and a slamdunk generates a Just Do it Stamp. The commercial showing the process includes well-known Turkish athletes and footballer Didier Drogba.

The campaign was created by Wieden+Kennedy, Amsterdam, and director James Frost says when the idea was presented to him the only stipulation was that it all had to be totally real, which, he says was “really exciting, but also mega scary.” Here, Frost tells Co.Create how kinetic energy, teamwork, and a great deal of planning resulted in a human printing press.

Didier Drogba

The first step of the process was to devise a list of techniques, some of these were digital and some were more conventional printing techniques. Once we decided collectively which ones we felt would be the most effective we started the process of pairing them to sports and exploring ways in which that sport or athlete could trigger something, or could actually create the image. It got pretty complicated, so complicated in fact that a few weeks into the process I put the brakes on it all and realized we had to reverse engineer the process. Effectively we had to look at each layer and how we would build a poster and then apply the sport. As much as the film was a really key component, the poster was the reason we were making the film so the poster had to be held above all else really in how we applied each technique. This of course affected the order in which the sports would be featured. There was a lot of organizing and moving around of things.





The first overall challenge once we had finalized all the plans was to actually build them from afar. We shot the job in Turkey, so the construction had to get underway about two weeks prior to us arriving. We found out pretty quickly that wood is not a material widely used in Turkey and everything that was being built was being built from steel and welded together. It was quite something. It gave very little room for error, and to change something was suddenly a huge ordeal. But the crew there did an incredible job of really taking these CAD drawings and building them all.





The idea here is that these guys power the machine. It was a simple set up we had six cyclists who were connected to a gear device that rotated the paper in a vertical position down the length of half a football field. In order for it to work they had to work together as a team and that was part of the brief, athletes working together.