Your Company Picnic Probably Didn’t Encourage You To Re-Create The “Office Space” Printer Scene

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

The film Office Space found little love in theaters when it was first released, but it has since gone on to become a stone cold classic. Apparently, its stature is not lost on either side of the management divide at one unnamed corporation. According to a post on Reddit, a company picnic was held recently that included a re-creation of the famous scene in Office Space when the three protagonists beat a long-faulty printer to an inky pulp. At the event in question, a printer is clearly laid out on a tarp held down by hard drives, with bats nearby. Perhaps the executives were trying to harness the power of public smashing, which is apparently all the rage these days.


H/t to 22 Words

