Your Company Picnic Probably Didn’t Encourage You To Re-Create The “Office Space” Printer Scene

The film Office Space found little love in theaters when it was first released, but it has since gone on to become a stone cold classic. Apparently, its stature is not lost on either side of the management divide at one unnamed corporation. According to a post on Reddit, a company picnic was held recently that included a re-creation of the famous scene in Office Space when the three protagonists beat a long-faulty printer to an inky pulp. At the event in question, a printer is clearly laid out on a tarp held down by hard drives, with bats nearby. Perhaps the executives were trying to harness the power of public smashing, which is apparently all the rage these days.