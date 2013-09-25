In Defense Of Email

Like you, me, and anybody else whose working life is mediated by a screen, email is one of the most annoying parts of writer Farhad Manjoo’s job .

Still, he “wouldn’t ever give it up.” And, as he argues, he–and you and me–probably never could.

“As much as email grieves us,” he says, “most of our jobs wouldn’t be possible without it.”

email is the most egalitarian, accessible communications tool in your office.

Which means that no matter how much it sucks away our souls–and the ping of each new message sucks away chunks of undistracted productivity time–we have to learn to stop worrying, give up, and love the inbox.

Because, as Manjoo contends:

Email is ubiquitous.

Email is inviting and meritocratic.

Here’s why that’s good for you.

