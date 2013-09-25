The Work, Life Balancing Secrets Of Super Successful Neuroscientists

There are two things a male business journalist cannot comprehend: being a mother and being a neuroscientist. And being awesome at both is staggering stuff–so when a Washington University neuroscience lab’s discussion about just that crossed our desk, we knew it was work-life gold.

Please see below a few of the most prescient points–and then marinate in the original post (suitably titled “How Does She Do It?”) when you have a moment.

Have backup–lots of it.

One of the things about having a high-demand job is that you–and your partner–won’t always be available or even be able to predict what your availabliity will be.

Which is why, as Rockefeller University professor Leslie Vosshall notes, you need to have assistance waiting in the wings. She explains:

Have a deep bench of back-up caretakers. If there are no grandparents or other relatives nearby, make sure you have at least three caretakers with enough flexibility to step in when there are child-care emergencies. In some cases, this means you are paying someone on retainer to be available even if you do not use them. It sounds crazy, but it’s worth it for the occasional emergency when your husband is already on the road and your flight is delayed and there will be no one to pick up your daughter from school.

If it takes a village, form one.

“We live at a funny cultural moment wherein that normally collective job largely falls on the shoulders of one person,” notes Anne Churchland, “the mum.”