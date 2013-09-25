How Arianna Huffington Networks Without Networking

The thing about meeting Arianna Huffington is that it’s kind of magical: coconut water appears in your hand, books alight upon your lap, and nestled amid the tension of the Huffington Post newsroom, her office is a pocket of tranquillity, even with the muted big screen of cable news and assistants darting in and out with this or that beverage.

Arianna Huffington

The other thing is that it’s enchanting. Though she is queenly, you don’t get the feeling that she’s deigning to talk to you, what with her upright carriage, continuous eye contact, and the way she maps her thoughts in the air with her hands while she’s speaking and perhaps touches you on the wrist as she makes a point about how the larger questions of life are revealed in the mundane details–like what distracts people from conversation.

“What preoccupies us is the way we define success,” she says. “If you see your life purely in terms of money and power, then everything in your life becomes about ‘Am I getting ahead?’ and that is truly a barbaric way to live, because it eliminates huge chunks of our humanity.”

Those other chunks of humanity have become Huffington–and the Post’s–modus operandi this year, under the umbrella of what Huffington calls the “Third Metric.” The first two metrics are money and power, and the third one something more like fulfillment, as she said in her commencement address at Smith College last May.

In a way, the Third Metric is a demonstration in how much Huffington, one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Huffington Post–which is now expanding into Germany, India, Brazil, and South Korea–have the capacity to shape a conversation.

This public philosophizing has long been a part of Huffington’s dialogue with the world: She authored a book about the search for meaning back in 1994: The Fourth Instinct. It was a “complete flop,” she says, because there was no one listening for it. Now there is: The top five pieces of Third Metric-related content on HuffPost have brought in 12.6 million pageviews alone.

This response, she says, is part of a larger conversation about the way we work. Because when we’re talking about productivity–as we at Fast Company tend to do–we’re really talking about our interior lives, in a way that’s cool with the buttoned-up working world.