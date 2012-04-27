63. Shara Senderoff

Website www.internsushi.com

As a young woman working in film and TV production, Shara Senderoff wondered why video hadn’t replaced boring print ríëŒ©sumíëŒ©s–especially for internships. So she pitched her boss, producer Mark Gordon (Saving Private Ryan), on a site to help intern-hopefuls be charming and clever. (It can go the other way. Just Google “Aleksey Vayner.”) Now the site is used as a recruitment tool by Lionsgate and Warner Music Group. “The interns who are able to convey not only their talents but also their values and goals are the ones hiring managers have connected to,” she says.

