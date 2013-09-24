What’s Wrong With The New IMacs?

Less than a year after it refreshed its iMac line of desktops with a new, thin design, Apple has updated it yet again, this time, with more power under the hood. Like the Macbook Airs that launched in June, the iMacs now include fourth generation Intel Haswell processors, which should mean a significant improvement in graphics performance. The flipside? There’s still no sign of that retina display, something customers have long been clamoring for.

Here’s a quick rundown of the key changes:

Processor and graphics: 4th generation 2.7 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Iris Pro graphics on the entry level 21.5-inch model. The high-end 21.5-inch and 27-inch models feature processors up to 3.4 GHz and NVIDIA GeForce 700 series graphics with twice the video memory and up to 40% faster performance than the older iMacs.

Wi-Fi: The iMacs finally support 802.11ac Wi-Fi that is three times faster than the previous generation when connected to an 802.11ac base station.

Storage: Thanks to support for PCIe-based flash, both the Fusion Drive and flash storage options are now up to 50% faster than the last generation models.

The new machines are now available on Apple’s website, in retail stores, and through Apple-authorized resellers. Pricing remains unchanged (between $1,299 and $1,999 depending on the configuration).

[Image courtesy of Apple]