So Long, Camper Van! The VW “Bus” Comes To The End Of The Road

After 63 years, Volkswagen has called time on its iconic Camper Van. The last remaining production line will squeeze out the last few vans as special editions and then, from 2014, that will be it.

Would VW’s newest concept design, The Bulli (which may or may not go into production for 2014), be a success? It has traded its wide-eyed idealist looks for something more squinty and cynical.





Somehow, I fear that the producers of indie flicks such as Little Miss Sunshine will be less inspired by this offspring.

Any good Camper Van memories? Share them with us in the comments.

[Image: Flickr user Bev Goodwin]