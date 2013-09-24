Apple Pulls, Then Re-Releases Apple TV Update After Bug Bricks Some Users’ Boxes

Just days after one of its most successful product launches ever, a bit of Apple‘s shine came off yesterday, as the firm was forced to pull a software update for its Apple TV service after users reported that it was playing havoc with their devices. Great chunks of software were missing, apparently, and in some cases, the upgrade completely bricked their devices. Cupertino tinkered under the hood, and the update, which allowed users to stream iTunes and iTunes radio through their TVs, has now been re-released with the offending glitches smoothed out.