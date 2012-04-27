96. Tal Dehtiar

“I was working in nonprofits when I heard about Toms Shoes [which gives away a pair of shoes in developing nations with each one purchased]. I’m not a fan of giving things away. If we want to help Africa, we have to create manufacturing jobs–and I don’t mean cheap labor. Through the local production of Oliberte shoes, we can create 1 million jobs in Africa by 2025.”

“We mention Africa in our marketing, but the last thing I want someone to do is buy our shoes because they feel bad. We’re not about charity; we’re about creating stable jobs. If the product didn’t sell itself, it wouldn’t matter where it was coming from.”

“There’s something really exciting about the word Africa. It evokes an emotion in everyone. We launched with a Western-looking sneaker and it just didn’t hit the right mark. But when we started embracing the African culture and romance with a distinct, rugged design that showcases craftsmanship, it really took off.”

Click here to see head-to-head responses to these questions from Dehtiar, plus Havaianas president Carla Schmitzberger, and Ed Et Al Shoemakers founder Edwin Neo, Nos. 97 and 98 on our Most Creative People list.