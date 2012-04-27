96. Tal Dehtiar

What:
Shoes manufactured in Ethiopia
How do you bring innovation to a category like footwear?
“I was working in nonprofits when I heard about Toms Shoes [which gives away a pair of shoes in developing nations with each one purchased]. I’m not a fan of giving things away. If we want to help Africa, we have to create manufacturing jobs–and I don’t mean cheap labor. Through the local production of Oliberte shoes, we can create 1 million jobs in Africa by 2025.”
What goes into communicating your brand’s essence?
“We mention Africa in our marketing, but the last thing I want someone to do is buy our shoes because they feel bad. We’re not about charity; we’re about creating stable jobs. If the product didn’t sell itself, it wouldn’t matter where it was coming from.”
How do you create a product that appeals to a global shopper?
“There’s something really exciting about the word Africa. It evokes an emotion in everyone. We launched with a Western-looking sneaker and it just didn’t hit the right mark. But when we started embracing the African culture and romance with a distinct, rugged design that showcases craftsmanship, it really took off.”
Timeline
-
1992
Enters the world of business at the age of 12 as a newspaper salesman
-
1998
Travels to Belize to build tree nurseries and fruit farms and discovers a fascination with the developing world
-
2000
Gets knocked out of his first and only amateur boxing match
-
2004
Dehtiar receives his MBA from McMaster University and forms the nonprofit MBAs Without Borders
-
2006
Makes an unsuccessful attempt to raise funds on eBay to buy bankrupted Canadian football team, the Ottawa Renegades
-
2008
Gets married
-
2009
Sells the trademarks and rights of MBAs Without Borders to CDC Development Solutions and starts Oliberte
-
2011
Is named Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst and Young