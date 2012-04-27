94. Jerri Chou

This invite-only gathering for innovative do-gooders has matured into the kind of event where you see people before they get a TED Talk. The Feast expands this fall into a full Social Innovation Week. This is Jerri Chou’s perfect day:

“Two to three big names out of 10 to 12 speakers lend legitimacy.” Beware of the overexposed; everyone may have already seen Diane von Furstenberg.

Having just one “mind-blowing” tech innovation is good (such as farming in vertical spaces). Two or more starts to feel like a tech-industry conference.

An emotional storyteller–a musician/activist, say—spurs conversations at the lunch that follows.

No Q&A. Instead, Chou asks speakers to facilitate small roundtable discussions. The head count is shrinking from 400 to 350 this year, to increase participation and relationship building.

Giving participants the chance to lead workshops raises the chances that people will put ideas into action, and not “just sit and clap and plan to make something happen later.”

Collaboration is better with a tangible outcome–so Chou invites students and the public to watch exhibitions and participate in brainstorming. Students are important: They help bring the Feast’s social mission to life.