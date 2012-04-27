93. Pamela Love

“I design things that are a pain in the ass to make,”says Pamela Love. “I sketch endlessly, but almost nothing becomes an actual product because I either change my mind or it’s impossible to make.” The designer’s eponymous line of jewelry features tough pieces–skulls, spikes, crystals, and the like–inspired by her interest in science, religion, and astrology. Love’s work has earned international recognition and, most recently, a nomination for the CFDA’s Swarovski Award for Accessory Design. (The winner will be announced in New York on June 4.) Love produces all her pieces in her New York studio, ignoring the affordable appeal of factory production. “Everything passes through my hands, and we take a lot of pride in that,” she says. “It’s hard and it’s expensive, but it’s something our customers respond to.”
Love sifted through boxes of quartz crystals and replicated her favorite shapes by carving them out of wax. She sent her “cityscape” to a metal caster, then coated it using a process that creates reflective, metallic colors.
“I had just visited the Caverns of Sonora in Texas, and they were just filled with crystals,” says Love. “I’m also a secret Trekkie and I had just watched an episode where they visited a hippie commune of the future. I sketched out this bracelet thinking of the future of my bohemian girl.”
Timeline
-
2008
Gets a full-page feature in French Vogue
-
2009
Creates a line of jewelry for HBO’s True Blood and designs a collection inspired by Spike Jonze’s Where the Wild Things Are for Opening Ceremony
-
2010
Hosts her first New York Fashion Week presentation.
-
2011
Chosen as a runner up for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund award; wins the Ecco Domani accessories design award; spots rock star Stephen Tyler wearing her designs on the Jumbotron at a concert