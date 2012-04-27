93. Pamela Love

Website pamelalovenyc

Facebook PamelaLoveNYC

Twitter pamelalovenyc

“I design things that are a pain in the ass to make,”says Pamela Love. “I sketch endlessly, but almost nothing becomes an actual product because I either change my mind or it’s impossible to make.” The designer’s eponymous line of jewelry features tough pieces–skulls, spikes, crystals, and the like–inspired by her interest in science, religion, and astrology. Love’s work has earned international recognition and, most recently, a nomination for the CFDA’s Swarovski Award for Accessory Design. (The winner will be announced in New York on June 4.) Love produces all her pieces in her New York studio, ignoring the affordable appeal of factory production. “Everything passes through my hands, and we take a lot of pride in that,” she says. “It’s hard and it’s expensive, but it’s something our customers respond to.”