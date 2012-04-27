92. Neil Blumenthal

Warby Parker is a boutique online glasses shop that sells vintage-inspired specs for $95. In 2011, its second year, sales quintupled, and it has had to move offices four times to accommodate growth. Success came from not thinking, or acting, like a LensCrafters.

A typical optical shop carries up to 1,000 frames; Warby offers 50. That might exclude many customers’ tastes, but it builds trust with those who like what they see. “It’s easy to browse. It’s not overwhelming,” Neil Blumenthal says. “And it forces us to really hone our designs and produce only the ones that we’re most proud of.”

Warby Parker will mail users up to five glasses at a time, to try on and return. (Shipping is free.) That isn’t just useful. The company finds that people try on glasses and then post the photos to Facebook, soliciting feedback. The average post receives five comments, thus spreading word about

the company.

The company is always surveying customers and found that many feel like glasses with logos turn them into “walking billboards.” (A few said they’d even scratched the Prada logo off pairs.) So Warby puts no branding on its frames.

Every week ends with Inspiration Friday. “Our staff brings in articles, videos, images–anything that has sparked their creativity and innovation,” Blumenthal says. That’s led to everything from a creative annual report to an April Fools’ Day “Warby Barker” (glasses for dogs) site.

Timeline