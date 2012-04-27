90. Marcus Samuelsson

After a celebrated run as executive chef at Aquavit Restaurant, the Ethiopia-born Marcus Samuelsson performed gustatory magic in Harlem: In a neighborhood that didn’t have a chain grocery store until 1999, he’s built a spot both critically heralded and reflective of the area’s many cultures. “I bike and I walk every corner of Harlem, and see so much diversity that’s unexpected,” he says. Then he builds a menu around those encounters.
KEY:
Gray text: Where Samuelsson biked to
Black text: What he was inspired to add to his menu
Timeline
-
1993
Receives two three-star ratings from The New York Times (the youngest chef to receive one)
-
2000
Becomes UNICEF Ambassador
-
2009
First ever guest chef for the Obama administration, cooking the first state dinner in honor of Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh; marries model Maya Haile
-
2010
Winner of Bravo’s Top Chef Masters season 2
-
2011
Hosts fundraising dinner at Red Rooster that was attended by President Obama; is named Best Dressed Male by Vanity Fair
-
2012
Becomes a reoccurring judge on Chopped