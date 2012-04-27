89. Vivi Zigler

Vivi Zigler won three Emmys last year for web content relating to NBC shows.
“It’s a little scary for a company to put things out on the interweb, as we jokingly use Tracy Morgan’s word from 30 Rock, and see what happens when you lose a little control. Big media companies are becoming more comfortable in understanding the medium, but that’s an area that still gets a lot of conversation.”
But, she adds, “Once you start to put it out, you get it back tenfold. People appreciate it when you honor their experiences. On Facebook, you’re, in essence, broadcasting back to your friends what you’ve just done somewhere else, so that’s a fun social event.”
Click here to read the conversation about building online communities around your content between Zigler and Babble Media Cofounder and General Manager Rufus Griscom, No. 88 on our Most Creative People list.
Timeline
-
1978
First paycheck as a working reporter (radio)
-
1984
Marries a news photographer
-
1986
Gives birth to son, Nicholas
-
1988
Is named Station Manager at KSBY TV
-
1991
Moves to Seattle and becomes head of Marketing and Advertising at KING TV
-
1993
Joins NBC as Director of Affiliate Marketing
-
2004
Ad Age‘s Marketer of the Year; launches Queer Eye for the Straight Guy on Bravo
-
2005
Becomes the EVP of Current Programming at NBC
-
2006
Takes the plunge into digital media as EVP of Digital Entertainment at NBC Universal
-
2008
Receives the Interactive Emmy for television show Heroes
-
2011
Her son, Nicholas, joins the SyFy staff
-
2012
Heads into her 19th upfront season, now with digital media more important than ever