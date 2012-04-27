89. Vivi Zigler

Vivi Zigler won three Emmys last year for web content relating to NBC shows.

“It’s a little scary for a company to put things out on the interweb, as we jokingly use Tracy Morgan’s word from 30 Rock, and see what happens when you lose a little control. Big media companies are becoming more comfortable in understanding the medium, but that’s an area that still gets a lot of conversation.”

But, she adds, “Once you start to put it out, you get it back tenfold. People appreciate it when you honor their experiences. On Facebook, you’re, in essence, broadcasting back to your friends what you’ve just done somewhere else, so that’s a fun social event.”

Timeline

1978 First paycheck as a working reporter (radio)

1984 Marries a news photographer

1986 Gives birth to son, Nicholas

1988 Is named Station Manager at KSBY TV

1991 Moves to Seattle and becomes head of Marketing and Advertising at KING TV

1993 Joins NBC as Director of Affiliate Marketing

2004 Ad Age‘s Marketer of the Year; launches Queer Eye for the Straight Guy on Bravo

2005 Becomes the EVP of Current Programming at NBC

2006 Takes the plunge into digital media as EVP of Digital Entertainment at NBC Universal

2008 Receives the Interactive Emmy for television show Heroes

2011 Her son, Nicholas, joins the SyFy staff

2012 Heads into her 19th upfront season, now with digital media more important than ever

