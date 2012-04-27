88. Rufus Griscom

Rufus Griscom is one-half of the husband-and-wife duo behind new-wave parenting site Babble.com, which Disney acquired last fall for approximately $40 million.

“… Something that’s been risky for us–and everyone in the online space–was making the decision to push content out to other platforms such as Facebook or the Huffington Post. That was scary at first. We worried, Are we giving away the baby? But we’ve concluded that it really is the right approach,” Griscom says.

“If we have more comments on a Facebook post than on our own site, are we pushing the conversation or the audience away? But of the 6 million folks who come to Babble each month, about 35% are coming through social media–Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Stumbled-Upon, and various aggregators. And we started to realize that a lot of these are actually filtering our content better than we are.”

Timeline

1986 Buys his first car, a Saab 99 for $800 borrowed from his younger siblings

1986 Falls in love for the first time

1997 His first website, Nerve, goes live

1998 Is interviewed by Charlie Rose

2001 Launches Spring Street Networks, his second company; falls in love for the last time

2005 Becomes the father of son, Declan

2008 Becomes the father of son, Grey

2011 Becomes the father of son, Rye

2011 Sells Babble to Disney

