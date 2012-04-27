85. Greg Gunn

Find effective practices in one school that can be replicated across the system. That’s his role at this VC fund, which invests in early-stage companies that target social problems. Previously, he cofounded Wireless Generation, an educational software company that serves 3 million users.

The “mind map.” “I often use mind maps for fast, flexible brainstorming when there are a lot of different ideas in play at once; you can get the ideas out quickly and figure out the structure and connections as you go,” says Gunn.

“I made this after visiting many schoolsí«í_in an attempt to organize, describe, and create a design language for what happens in the chaos of a regular school day. My objective–which I hope to achieve within a year–is to bring design language and tools into an online community so that schools can share operational practices and moves with each other. The goal is to help schools work as a system, to more effectively benefit learners.”

As an example, he cites Boston’s Match charter school; it uses donor and AmeriCorps funds to hire tutors and house them at the school–drastically increasing one-on-one instruction at no cost to the school system.