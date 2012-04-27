advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

85. Greg Gunn

Entrepreneur in Residence of City Light Capital, How To Reinvent The Education System

85. Greg Gunn
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Greg Gunn’s goal:

Find effective practices in one school that can be replicated across the system. That’s his role at this VC fund, which invests in early-stage companies that target social problems. Previously, he cofounded Wireless Generation, an educational software company that serves 3 million users.

advertisement
advertisement

His favorite tool:

The “mind map.” “I often use mind maps for fast, flexible brainstorming when there are a lot of different ideas in play at once; you can get the ideas out quickly and figure out the structure and connections as you go,” says Gunn.

What this one maps:

“I made this after visiting many schoolsí«í_in an attempt to organize, describe, and create a design language for what happens in the chaos of a regular school day. My objective–which I hope to achieve within a year–is to bring design language and tools into an online community so that schools can share operational practices and moves with each other. The goal is to help schools work as a system, to more effectively benefit learners.”

As an example, he cites Boston’s Match charter school; it uses donor and AmeriCorps funds to hire tutors and house them at the school–drastically increasing one-on-one instruction at no cost to the school system.

advertisement

Timeline

  • 1980

    Learns to program in Basic and 6502 on his school’s Apple II+ computer

  • 1984

    Runs a software development business and a tutoring business while in high school

  • 1992

    Wins Rhodes Scholarship to study at Oxford University

  • 1997

    Marries fellow Rhodes Scholar and educator Lisette Nieves

  • 2000

    Starts Wireless Generation, an educational software company

  • 2004

    Wireless Generation user base reaches 1 million students across the US

  • 2005

    Birth of son Gabriel, who will soon upend all of Greg’s theories about the learning process

  • 2010

    News Corp acquires Wireless Generation

  • 2011

    Joins City Light Capital and the Harvard University Graduate School of Education

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life