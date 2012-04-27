83. Chris Milk

With his work for everyone from Arcade Fire to Kanye West, Chris Milk has exploded the idea of what a music video can be. His reinterpretations of songs from last year’s album Rome, by Danger Mouse and composer Daniele Luppi, mash up music and film with interactive tools and animation. “The web turns cinema into a two-way conversation,” Milk says. Now the director is translating his trippy visions to the big screen, but don’t expect him to leave music video behind. “We’re at the inception of a brand-new art form.” Thanks to him.