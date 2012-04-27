advertisement
81. Jeff Fong

By Austin Carr1 minute Read

Airports may be frustrating, but give them this: “The signage is so clean, pure, and direct, it helps you navigate a very complicated environment,” Jeff Fong says. “I wondered, Can we apply that same approach to designing our user interface?” His team culled photos from London’s Heathrow and designed the smartphone’s software–with its animated, colored tiles, and straightforward imagery–based on the signs’ typography and simplicity.

Timeline

  • 1993

    Joins Microsoft as an intern

  • 2000

    Becomes a father to his first child

  • 2002

    Files his first patent

  • 2003

    Is granted his first patent

  • 2009

    Starts working on “Metro,” the name first formalized for the Windows Phone redesign effort.

