80. Rachel Shechtman

Rachel Shechtman is the founder of Story, a Manhattan boutique that updates its theme–and products!–every four to eight weeks.

“When we think of the next generation of retail design, we think about storytelling,” she says. “My rule: 70% of an experience should be what consumers know and 30% should be surprise and delight… Take a pretzel, for example. Everyone knows what it is, and there’s not much product differentiation. But you put it in a bag with black-and-white stripes that look like the Empire State Building, and suddenly consumers think, Oh my God, this is so cool.

“Why are people going to brick and mortars at all? For the experience.”

Timeline

1994 Accepted into college

1997 Receives a grant for a senior thesis on CSR practices.

1999 Graduates from college

2003 Receives a dinner invitation from Bliss Spa and FitFlop founder Marcia Kilgore, which ultimately leads to the formal launch of consulting practice Cube Ventures. Bliss Spa is the first client.

2006 Is hired by Diane von Furstenberg to launch a new business initiative at the CFDA.

2011 Launches Story in December of 2011. Part boutique, part gallery, the retail space’s selection and theme change every four to eight weeks.

