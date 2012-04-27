75. Ethan Marcotte



The biggest word in web design now is responsive, meaning a site redesigns itself as users shrink the browser size or load it onto a mobile device. When BostonGlobe.com went responsive in September, the media world swore they’d catch up. Responsive pioneer Ethan Marcotte was behind the Globe design; he’s also worked with the Sundance Film Festival and The Today Show. The key, he says: Prioritize information beforehand.