74. Shaquille O’Neal

There’s a lot of big-time people who have others tweet for them, so I want people to know: This is me; this is how I’m doing it. Then when I use Tout on Twitter, people click the link. I’ve always wanted to be the one that’s on the edge of the technological curve. The great Steve Jobs, rest in peace, when the iPhone was first coming out, I used to call him every other day. Can I please get one first? Can I please get one first? He said, “Shaq, I can’t, I can’t, I can’t.” He was a great guy.

But you don’t just focus on tech; you’ve become an investor of Five Guys, Vitaminwater, and others. Why such a broad focus?

Magic Johnson told me in 1996, “It’s okay to be famous and be well liked, but you got to start owning things.” Shaq Inc. is broken up into different silos: the regular endorsements; the Shaq brand, like the Dunkman shoe line; entertainment, like [the ABC show] Shaq Vs.; and social media. I don’t look at them as investments; I look at them as opportunities to expand.

How do you protect your personal brand as you align with others?