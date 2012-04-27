68. Andrew Hsu

Educational apps for kids such as Mini Minute, in which a player shoots monsters while learning to tell time

“I move around a lot. I draw on whiteboards. I think brainstorming is good, but also I go to a private place to work, or I go outside. I’ve started the habit of walking meetings. I walk the person around the block and we talk along the way.”

“Parents are the ones holding the credit cards to pay for the app, but I think it’s important that the push is not just from the parents’ side. We want to make it attractive and fun for the kids, otherwise we could just be designing textbooks.”

“We solicit endless feedback. We even have a feedback option inside our apps that people can type in. We always ask, How do kids interact with these devices? What do they want? How can we make the interface understandable?”

