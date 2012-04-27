67. Lee Linden

What:
An app that monitors friends’ birthdays and milestones, and helps you send them gifts
How do you start planning?
“We start with pinpointing ourselves. For Karma, we had a need. We know we’re not the only ones who live far from friends and family. The key is that when you have a problem yourself and you’re looking for a solution, that’s a good place to start.”
How do you make good first impressions?
“Focus on a single task or user problem. Mobile services that do many things are confusing. People want to get in and get out doing one thing.”
What are you doing to keep your app relevant?
“You build customer trust, and if they understand what your product does for them, they will come back again and again. Karma, for example, will remember all of the gifts you’ve given people. We can use that social data to make you feel at home in the app.”
Timeline
-
2003
Works as enterprise and consumer product developer at Microsoft
-
2007
Founds Tapjoy
-
2007
Founds ContestMachine.com
-
2011
Founds Karma Science
-
Receives MBA from Stanford School of Business
-
Receives Computer Engineering Degree from the University of Michigan