67. Lee Linden

“We start with pinpointing ourselves. For Karma, we had a need. We know we’re not the only ones who live far from friends and family. The key is that when you have a problem yourself and you’re looking for a solution, that’s a good place to start.”

“Focus on a single task or user problem. Mobile services that do many things are confusing. People want to get in and get out doing one thing.”

“You build customer trust, and if they understand what your product does for them, they will come back again and again. Karma, for example, will remember all of the gifts you’ve given people. We can use that social data to make you feel at home in the app.”

