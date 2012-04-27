66. Danny Trinh

What:
An intimate social network, intended for small groups–close family or friends, say–to share on-the-go video, photos, and updates
How do you start planning?
“I tend to sit around for days, sketching ideas on paper and then bouncing them off other people in a high-velocity way. And once you know something is good, the time between implementation and execution is not that long.”
How do you make good first impressions?
“One of the key parts is transitions. All good apps have really good transitions, which enable the app to tell a story. I’d take Path’s plus button as an example. It’s an attempt to use animation to delight people, to make an action seem attractive.”
What are you doing to keep your app relevant?
“Our idea at Path is that you’ll share more when it’s with people you care about. We came out with Path 2.0 in December, which has new features to help share your location and who you’re with, thoughts, music you’re listening to, even when you wake up and go to sleep.”
Timeline
-
2007
Tricks parents into paying for summer classes at Stanford; instead, spends summer scouting Silicon Valley mentors
-
2008
Graduates high school; moves to San Francisco to work at Digg with Kevin Rose and Daniel Burka
-
2009
Attends the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill for a year; continues work for Digg remotely
-
2010
Leaves UNC to join Path team Matt Van Horn, Dave Morin, and Dustin Mierau right before Path 1.0 launches
-
2011
Path 2.0 launches after intense redesign period