66. Danny Trinh

“I tend to sit around for days, sketching ideas on paper and then bouncing them off other people in a high-velocity way. And once you know something is good, the time between implementation and execution is not that long.”

“One of the key parts is transitions. All good apps have really good transitions, which enable the app to tell a story. I’d take Path’s plus button as an example. It’s an attempt to use animation to delight people, to make an action seem attractive.”

“Our idea at Path is that you’ll share more when it’s with people you care about. We came out with Path 2.0 in December, which has new features to help share your location and who you’re with, thoughts, music you’re listening to, even when you wake up and go to sleep.”

