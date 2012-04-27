65. Olajide Williams

“You’ve got all kinds of doctors, but nobody has ever really created that link between the younger generation and the older generation the way that Dr. Williams has,” says no less an authority than old-school rap star Doug E. Fresh. The “Original Human Beat Box” has helped Olajide Williams, an academic neurologist from NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, use hip-hop to educate African-Americans and Latinos about chronic and acute diseases in their communities. Williams’s organization has a music video, an album, millions in funding, and plans for national expansion this year. This is how it makes music:

Every song’s foundation is educational–but if Williams shaped a song himself, it wouldn’t feel authentic. So he meets Doug E. Fresh and gives a mini lecture on the subject matter. “Doug E. now knows more about strokes than some Columbia medical students,” he says.

The guys pick beats they know kids will dance to, so their audience is hooked even before hearing the words. For the lyrics, Williams says, “I tell Doug E. what I need in the song, where I need repetition.” For a song about strokes, that was “Time to do what? Call 9-1-1. Time to do what? Call 9-1-1.”

During the song’s production, Williams and Fresh recruit like-minded celebrities. Hip Hop Public Health videos have featured raps from Easy A.D. (of Cold Crush Brothers), Chuck D (Public Enemy), and DMC (Run-DMC) . . . and Williams. “I’m a neurologist!” he laughs.

The foundation has a fifth-grade board of directors–high-achieving students from the Bronx and Harlem–to make sure songs, videos, the foundation’s website, and even its strategy will resonate with kids.