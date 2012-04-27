62. Ron J. Williams



With one basic algorithm (below) Ron J. Williams hooks people up. First, he launched SnapGoods, a site which helps people share hardware and other equipment; now he has Knodes, a tool for finding the people in your network who care most about any piece of info. “There are two fundamental axes that govern why people open anything online: relevancy to what you do and engagement in your life,” Williams says. “With thousands of contacts on social sites, we need personal outreach if we want to get anything done.”