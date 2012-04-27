60. Steve Porter

Steve Porter cracked Internet fame by setting an old Slap Chop food-slicer infomercial to song. Now the DJ is doing work for big brands that want viral attention, remixing video and turning the audio into songs for ESPN, the NFL, IBM, and more.
Case study:
The chorus hook for Porter’s “Linsanity” video, commissioned by the New York Knicks
Make a mix
Porter’s early hooks were accidental–he just added melody to someone’s speech. But he can’t count on serendipity on deadline. “Now I approach this like songwriting: taking a clip reel of dialogue, shattering it like a jigsaw puzzle, putting it back together.”
Add more than a punch line
Porter can’t rely on novelty; everyone’s seen a video remix. Instead, his videos tell a story. For Lin, he says, “I picked clips that touched on important points: how hard a road it’s been, his nicknames, his amazing plays. Those pillars become part of the song structure.”
Praise your client
“Sometimes the client will say, “Here’s a bunch of stuff, go nuts.’ In this case, the Knicks said, “We’d love to have something that’s not so Lin-centric,” Porter says. So he highlighted what he knew would make the team happy: that Lin is a product of his team.
Timeline
-
2009
Ranked No. 2 on DJ Times’ “America’s Best DJ” list; remixes “Slap Chop” infomercial; founds PorterHouse Media
-
2010
Creates NBA Playoff/Finals marketing campaign
-
2011
Creates and premieres mash-up videos around NFL games for ESPN; makes Ad Age’s “Viral Video Top 10” chart for Wheaties FUEL ad
-
2012
Mashes up of-the-moment sports stories on Tim Tebow, Jeremy Lin, and the NFL Super Bowl media day