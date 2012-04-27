59. Julie Klausner

Julie Klausner writes for Fuse TV’s Billy on the Street, is the author of I Don’t Care About Your Band, and hosts the podcast How Was Your Week.

“People expect writer-performers to be one-man bands right now, because it’s easier to publish our own work,” she says. “There’s definitely more responsibility on us

for that.”

On deciding where to roll out new material, Klausners says, “When I first started on Twitter, a relative asked, ‘Aren’t you concerned with giving away your jokes?’ I don’t think of it that way. That’s my content, and that’s what I do.”

Timeline

2012 Time Out New York names Klausner one of the 50 Funniest New Yorkers

Her book I Don’t Care About Your Band is optioned by Will Ferrell’s Gary Sanchez Productions, and is being adapted into an HBO series starring Lizzy Caplan

Her podcast “How Was Your Week?” is featured on best comedy podcast lists in GQ, Rolling Stone, and The New York Times

Interactive