53. Anand Rajaraman & Venky Harinarayan

“A lot of companies take existing e-commerce sites and try to replicate that experience within Facebook; that doesn’t make much sense, because there’s nothing new there,” says Anand Rajaraman, one half of an Indian duo building social- and mobile-powered commerce products for Walmart (the division prefers the Twitter-style moniker @WalmartLabs). Their Shopycat app looks at Facebook as a huge stream of data to predict what gifts your friends will like. It works (very roughly) like this: