53. Anand Rajaraman & Venky Harinarayan

Coheads of WalmartLabs, How To Connect People And Products Via Social Media

By Chuck Salter1 minute Read

“A lot of companies take existing e-commerce sites and try to replicate that experience within Facebook; that doesn’t make much sense, because there’s nothing new there,” says Anand Rajaraman, one half of an Indian duo building social- and mobile-powered commerce products for Walmart (the division prefers the Twitter-style moniker @WalmartLabs). Their Shopycat app looks at Facebook as a huge stream of data to predict what gifts your friends will like. It works (very roughly) like this:

Timeline

  • 1996

    Both earn PhDs in computer science at Stanford University

  • 1996

    Cofound Junglee, a shopping comparison site that Amazon acquires two years later for $250 million

  • 1998

    Help create Amazon’s third-party marketplace

  • 2000

    Found Cambrian Ventures, a venture capital firm that would invest in Yousendit, theFind, Mobissimo, and other tech companies

  • 2005

    Cofound Kosmix, a social media search engine that Walmart acquires in 2011

