51. Maria Popova

By Julia Kaganskiy1 minute Read

Maria Popova is a self-proclaimed “curator of interestingness.” Her blog and Twitter feed is read by the Who’s Who of the media, marketing, and ad worlds. Here’s how Popova shapes her daily output:

Timeline

  • 1991

    Receives first encyclopedia from grandma

  • 1998

    Gets first computer

  • 2003

    Moves to the U.S. from Bulgaria to attend the University of Pennsylvania

  • 2005

    Starts Brain Pickings as an email newsletter going out to eight people

  • 2007

    Learns to code; creates BrainPickings.org

  • 2009

    Bulgarian Grandma starts reading Brain Pickings with Google Translate

  • 2010

    Moves to New York

