51. Maria Popova

Maria Popova is a self-proclaimed “curator of interestingness.” Her blog and Twitter feed is read by the Who’s Who of the media, marketing, and ad worlds. Here’s how Popova shapes her daily output:
Timeline
-
1991
Receives first encyclopedia from grandma
-
1998
Gets first computer
-
2003
Moves to the U.S. from Bulgaria to attend the University of Pennsylvania
-
2005
Starts Brain Pickings as an email newsletter going out to eight people
-
2007
Learns to code; creates BrainPickings.org
-
2009
Bulgarian Grandma starts reading Brain Pickings with Google Translate
-
2010
Moves to New York