As Brazil has grown to become the world’s sixth-largest economy and is set to host the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics, companies such as GM, HSBC, and PepsiCo want in–but they’ve been wise to go through consultant Lourenço Bustani, who explains how to touch this tricky market. The secret, he says: “Find the sweet spot between purpose and profit.” A case study:

To reach Brazilians during and after the World Cup.

Brazilians are worried about being abandoned after the World Cup and Olympics.

Display a commitment to local neighborhoods and integrate “urban tribes”–the rich and the poor–who are drifting apart as the economy improves. That will leave a lasting impression.

1. Sponsor a soccer tournament for kids from low-income families.

2. Build and fix skateboard ramps, and provide a free instructor at one.

3. Sponsor a surf school.

4. Sponsor hundreds of local marathon runners.

5. Operate eight neighborhood soccer fields, and train kids to play.

Most of these projects began in 2011. Says Bustani: “With energy directed toward Rio for a year and a half, already you see how the perception with regard to Nike and the brand has impacted people.”

Timeline