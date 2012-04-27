44. Deborah Borda

As the head of what’s locally known as “L.A. Phil,” Deborah Borda has made a 93-year-old, proper institution more nimble and modern: Its work is on iTunes and in movie theaters, and it’s reaching music lovers in new ways. Borda finds ideas in the inspirational words of others. These are two:

-Gustavo Dudamel, as he stepped into the role of Los Angeles Philharmonic principal conductor

“I had for years been focused specifically on the artistic imperative,” Borda says, “and those words shifted me to focus on the social world as well.” The result is Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, which provides free instruments and intensive musical training to underprivileged children. Bonus: It helped her make a new case to social-minded donors about why they should fund the arts.

-Architect Frank Gehry, in designing Disney Hall, L.A. Phil’s venue

Borda realized the L.A. Phil should be inviting–but few people listen only to classical music in their living room: “We made a decision to add a completely different spectrum of presentations.” She included world music, jazz, the American songbook, and brought in entirely new sets of audiences.

Timeline