39. Tim Schafer

“The Internet has allowed a lot of access–people feel entitled to change the ending of games, for example. So there are a lot more voices coming at you all the time, which I think has its effect on creative decision making and possibly makes people more afraid to take risks.”

“I love studying folklore and legends. The stories that people passed down for a thousand years without any sort of marketing support are obviously saying something appealing about the basic human condition.”

“Every day, we think of crazy ideas and then we laugh and say, “People might be offended by that’ or “People aren’t expecting that from me.’ But I have found that everything worth doing is hiding behind a big, scary monster.”

