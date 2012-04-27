34. DIÉBÉDO FRANCIS KÉRÉ

Website kerearchitecture

DIÉBÉDO FRANCIS KÉRÉ remembers sweltering in a 104-degree classroom in his West African hometown of Gando, Burkina Faso. “You will agree with me that this is not a nice place to train people,” he says. Kéré designed what’s known as a passive ventilation system for a new high school in Gando, promoting a vacuum effect with perforated ceilings and lattice-supported tin roofs, thereby sucking out the hot air. The project has won global awards for its function and its stunning looks. “It’s the same thing when someone wears a hat to protect himself from the sun, and the hat just happens to fit him well.”