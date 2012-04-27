33. Ken Parks

Website www.spotify.com



“I think about when I was a kid listening to Philly Soul and use it as my guide,” says Ken Parks. “Growing up in Philadelphia in the 1970s, it was hard to experience my favorite music when I wanted to listen to it and almost impossible to connect directly with artists like I wanted to as a fan.” Duly inspired, he’s made Spotify much more than a music player, by adding apps, playlists, and social sharing. Fans spent more than 13.1 million hours with the streaming service’s apps in their first few months. As Teddy Pendergrass would say, The more I get, the more I want.