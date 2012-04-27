27. Andrew Yang

To Andrew Yang, the greatest problem in American business goes like this: We have brilliant people doing nonsense. So he aims to siphon some geniuses into places that matter more than investment banks. His organization connects grads with startups, aiming to foster a generation of entrepreneurs who can create economic value. (And he has industry support: McKinsey and Ideo will participate in a training camp for grads, and IAC is a sponsor.) One day, Yang hopes, the economy will be fueled by a new success path: