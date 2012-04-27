26. Nina Tandon

“We need more people embracing science. We need more kids, young kids, U.S. citizens who are psyched about it–especially young girls.”

“My first exposure to bioelectricity was with music: I was designing and building theremins, an instrument that capitalizes on our body’s ability to interfere with circuits. Now I’m collaborating with another TED fellow to try to make a musical instrument out of the cells in my lab. So art and science seem to continually overlap in my life.”

“A lot of the problems revolve around equipment or technology. When it’s an equipment problem, I like to start with things that do work. I start taking the hardware apart until it does things in a predictable way. Then I rebuild it to see at what point it fails. I make a diagnosis, like a doctor.”

