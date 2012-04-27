25. Janet Iwasa

“Our hypotheses in molecular biology are becoming increasingly complex, but the ways in which biologists are visualizing these hypotheses remain relatively crude. Having better models will allow researchers to see their work in a different light and to formulate different and better questions.”

“I’m always thinking about aesthetics. While scientific accuracy is of utmost importance in my models and animations of molecules, I’m also looking for a pleasing balance of color, shape, and lighting. The better I can make a molecule look, the more a researcher or student is likely to look at it, and the more they can gain scientifically.”

“Making out-of-the-box software–designed for animating people and animals–work for animating molecules and cells isn’t easy. I’ve dealt with this in two ways: just tinkering around on the computer in my animation software until I come to a reasonable solution; or getting away from my computer, going for a walk, sleeping on it, or chatting with fellow animators.”

