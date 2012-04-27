15. Roy Price

When Roy Price lived in Los Angeles, developing animated TV shows such as Kim Possible for Disney, he followed what he calls the “guru system,” meaning “one exalted tastemaker curating programming.” That’s the Hollywood way. At Amazon Studios, the mega-retailer’s upstart entertainment production arm that aims to create original movies (likely for Amazon’s video-on-demand business), Price has embraced an even older system–the Homeric oral tradition. “Stories were sung aloud and if people hated them, they made changes over time,” he says. Price encourages aspiring screenwriters to submit work and allow anyone to modify or vote on it. If Amazon chooses to produce the work (it has a development deal with Warner Bros.), the writer gets a payoff. “I imagine that Homer took into account customer feedback,” Price says. “It’s the original method of developing content.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens