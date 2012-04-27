14. Steven Zeitels

Steven Zeitels is as close to a rock star as a laryngologist gets: He’s a prolific researcher who has become the go-to voice doctor for 400-plus entertainers, including Adele, James Taylor, and Steven Tyler. Zeitels recalls that when he was a doctoral resident, one of his teachers said, “You’re not one of the brightest residents.” Thirty seconds passed, then the teacher continued, “But you may be the most creative one we’ve ever had.'” Zeitels accepts the compliment–his practice is fueled by just that.
To remove a benign polyp from singer Adele’s vocal cord, Zeitels channeled ambidextrous skills he learned from sewing leather as a teenager. “Leather-work is similar to surgery,” he says, “except there’s no blood.”
To reconstruct a trachea and allow a patient to speak, Zeitels teamed up with a thoracic surgeon to use a cryo-preserved aorta as a voice box.
Zeitels says the hoarseness of old age can be eased; it’s just a matter of keeping vocal cords supple. He’s working with researchers to develop a “biogel” for that purpose now.
Timeline
-
1975
Receives an inaugural Trustee Scholarship at Boston University
-
1982
Graduates from medical school at Boston University
-
1987
Completes residency in otolaryngology at Boston University School of Medicine
-
1998
Receives the Casselberry Award of the American Laryngological Association for designing a new surgical procedure to treat vocal cord paralysis
-
2001
Creates and performs office-based laryngeal laser surgery with topical local anesthesia
-
2003
Marries Maria Hananias, a Chilean otolaryngologist
-
2004
Creates a laryngeal surgery service at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard University
-
2005
Receives Harvard Medical School’s first endowed chair in laryngeal surgery
-
2007
Promoted to full professor at Harvard Medical School; receives Distinguished Alumnus Award from Boston University School of Medicine
-
2008
Publishes scientific report describing a new vocal cord cancer treatment
-
2012
Receives recognition from Adele at the 2012 Grammy Awards for surgically restoring her voice