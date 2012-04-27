14. Steven Zeitels

Steven Zeitels is as close to a rock star as a laryngologist gets: He’s a prolific researcher who has become the go-to voice doctor for 400-plus entertainers, including Adele, James Taylor, and Steven Tyler. Zeitels recalls that when he was a doctoral resident, one of his teachers said, “You’re not one of the brightest residents.” Thirty seconds passed, then the teacher continued, “But you may be the most creative one we’ve ever had.'” Zeitels accepts the compliment–his practice is fueled by just that.

To remove a benign polyp from singer Adele’s vocal cord, Zeitels channeled ambidextrous skills he learned from sewing leather as a teenager. “Leather-work is similar to surgery,” he says, “except there’s no blood.”

To reconstruct a trachea and allow a patient to speak, Zeitels teamed up with a thoracic surgeon to use a cryo-preserved aorta as a voice box.

Zeitels says the hoarseness of old age can be eased; it’s just a matter of keeping vocal cords supple. He’s working with researchers to develop a “biogel” for that purpose now.

Timeline